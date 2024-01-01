Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.
A simple program to manage your yara ruleset in a database. By default sqlite will be used, but using MySQL/MariaDB or Postgres is also possible. Todos Implement backup and sharing possibilities. Yara Manager creates a fresh config if none exists. If you update from an older version, please pay attention to freshly added config options. You can reset your configuration using ym config reset, however, this will also overwrite any custom changes you made. The most important configuration to change is probably your editor. The default configuration uses codium -w for opening rules. You can use e.g. EDITOR=vim DISABLE_STATUS=1 ym config edit to open your config in Vim (and you can type :w to save and :q to quit).
Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.
A new age tool for binary analysis that uses statistical visualizations to help find patterns in large amounts of binary data.
Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.
Powerful debugging tool with extensive features and extensions for memory dump analysis and crash dump analysis.
A collection of resources for beginners to learn assembly language.
A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease.