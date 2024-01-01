Yara Manager 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A simple program to manage your yara ruleset in a database. By default sqlite will be used, but using MySQL/MariaDB or Postgres is also possible. Todos Implement backup and sharing possibilities. Yara Manager creates a fresh config if none exists. If you update from an older version, please pay attention to freshly added config options. You can reset your configuration using ym config reset, however, this will also overwrite any custom changes you made. The most important configuration to change is probably your editor. The default configuration uses codium -w for opening rules. You can use e.g. EDITOR=vim DISABLE_STATUS=1 ym config edit to open your config in Vim (and you can type :w to save and :q to quit).