Resolver Investigation & Case Management Software

AI-assisted case management software for investigations and incident response

Security Operations
Commercial
Resolver Investigation & Case Management Software Description

Resolver Investigation & Case Management Software is a platform designed to centralize and streamline investigative processes across various case types. The software provides a centralized repository for case-related evidence, documents, and files with secure storage and chain of custody tracking. The platform includes AI-assisted text analysis capabilities that extract insights from unstructured data such as witness statements and case notes. It can identify patterns across multiple cases to support risk prediction and mitigation efforts. The software offers customizable case templates and workflows that can be adapted to different investigation types including corporate fraud, workplace violence, whistleblower cases, intellectual property theft, cybersecurity incidents, financial crimes, HR investigations, and supply chain irregularities. Dynamic fields automatically adjust based on case type or user input. Collaboration features include role-based access controls, automated alerts for case updates, and secure sharing capabilities for internal teams and external stakeholders. The platform provides real-time dashboards for monitoring case status, workload management, and performance metrics. Search functionality includes advanced filters and full-text search across case data. The system generates visual reports highlighting trends and patterns. Automated workflows support event-based task assignments and customizable investigation stages.

Resolver Investigation & Case Management Software is AI-assisted case management software for investigations and incident response developed by Resolver. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Case Management.

