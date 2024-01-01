A workshop on hacking Bluetooth Smart locks, covering architecture, vulnerabilities, and exploitation techniques.
Practical Memory Forensics is a comprehensive guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques. This book covers the fundamental concepts of memory organization, forensic investigation of random access memory, and analysis of user activities and malicious activity. It provides hands-on experience with various tools and techniques for memory forensics, including creating full memory dumps, analyzing hibernation files, and reconstructing threat actor tactics. The book is designed for incident responders, digital forensic specialists, cybersecurity analysts, system administrators, malware analysts, students, and curious security professionals new to this field. It covers all the necessary concepts, including Windows, Linux, and macOS internals, and provides a practical approach to memory forensics using real-world examples and case studies. By the end of this book, readers will be well-versed in memory forensics and have gained hands-on experience with various tools and techniques associated with it.
Best practices for corporate network segmentation to protect against basic targeted attacks
Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.
Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
A comprehensive guide for hardening GNU/Linux systems with practical step-by-step instructions.