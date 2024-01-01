Practical Memory Forensics 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Practical Memory Forensics is a comprehensive guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques. This book covers the fundamental concepts of memory organization, forensic investigation of random access memory, and analysis of user activities and malicious activity. It provides hands-on experience with various tools and techniques for memory forensics, including creating full memory dumps, analyzing hibernation files, and reconstructing threat actor tactics. The book is designed for incident responders, digital forensic specialists, cybersecurity analysts, system administrators, malware analysts, students, and curious security professionals new to this field. It covers all the necessary concepts, including Windows, Linux, and macOS internals, and provides a practical approach to memory forensics using real-world examples and case studies. By the end of this book, readers will be well-versed in memory forensics and have gained hands-on experience with various tools and techniques associated with it.