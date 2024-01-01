AccessData FTK Imager Logo

AccessData FTK Imager is a digital forensic tool that allows users to create forensic images of computer hard drives and other digital media. It is a part of the Forensic Toolkit (FTK) and is used to preserve and analyze digital evidence. The tool provides a comprehensive solution for digital forensic investigations, including data acquisition, analysis, and reporting.

