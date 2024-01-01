Recreates the File/Directory tree structure from an extracted $MFT file with detailed record mapping and analysis capabilities.
AccessData FTK Imager is a digital forensic tool that allows users to create forensic images of computer hard drives and other digital media. It is a part of the Forensic Toolkit (FTK) and is used to preserve and analyze digital evidence. The tool provides a comprehensive solution for digital forensic investigations, including data acquisition, analysis, and reporting.
Online platform for image steganography analysis
A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.
A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems.
GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO with various backends and features.
A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment.