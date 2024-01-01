yara_zip_module 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This yara module can be used to search for strings inside a zip (.docx word file format) file. The files inside a zip are compressed and therefore not very well searchable for strings. This yara module unzips a requested file in memory and searches for a given string. Installation: The installation of the module should be pretty simple, but yara has to be built from source. - Clone the yara repository (https://github.com/VirusTotal/yara) - Copy yara_zip_modules files into the libyara folder of the yara clone: yara_zip_module/miniz.c --> yara/libyara/miniz.c yara_zip_module/include/yara/miniz.h --> yara/libyara/include/yara/miniz.h yara_zip_module/modules/zip.c --> yara/libyara/modules/zip.c - Edit the file yara/libyara/Makefile.am and add the module as well as the miniz library: MODULES += modules/zip.c yarainclude_HEADERS = include/yara/miniz.h libyara_la_SOURCES = miniz.c - Add the module to the module_list file in the modules folder: MODULE(zip) Now you can build yara by executing the make command inside the root folder. More information can be found here: https://yara.readthedocs.io/en/v3.7.0/writingmodules.html Usage: The yara zip module has at the moment only one funct