Recon is a tool designed for ops and security experts to find, locate, and query files. It allows users to quickly search for files based on various criteria, making it a valuable asset for security professionals. With Recon, users can efficiently locate files, query file metadata, and perform various file-related operations, streamlining their workflow and improving productivity.