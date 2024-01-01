Movfuscator-Be-Gone

Python 3 tool for parsing Yara rules with ongoing development.
Binwalk is a tool for analyzing, reverse engineering, and extracting firmware images with security and Python 2.7 deprecation notices.
YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware.
A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.
FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS) automatically extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.
SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts.