Fibratus is a modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security. It allows trapping system-wide events like process life-cycle, file system I/O, registry modifications, and network requests, providing deep operational visibility into the Windows kernel and running processes. Events can be shipped to various output sinks or captured for local inspection and forensics analysis, with a powerful filtering engine and rules engine for threat detection. Users can extend Fibratus using filaments to leverage the Python ecosystem.