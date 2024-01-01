SharpAppLocker provides a C# adaptation of the Get-AppLockerPolicy cmdlet for managing application control policies.
Fibratus is a modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security. It allows trapping system-wide events like process life-cycle, file system I/O, registry modifications, and network requests, providing deep operational visibility into the Windows kernel and running processes. Events can be shipped to various output sinks or captured for local inspection and forensics analysis, with a powerful filtering engine and rules engine for threat detection. Users can extend Fibratus using filaments to leverage the Python ecosystem.
A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.
Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.
Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.
Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.