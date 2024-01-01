BinaryAnalysisPlatform (BAP)

Toolkit for post-mortem analysis of Docker runtime environments using forensic HDD copies.
BAP is a suite of utilities and libraries that enables analysis of binary programs. It supports various architectures and includes various analyses, a standard interpreter, microexecution interpreter, and a symbolic executor. It also features its own domain-specific language, Primus Lisp, for implementing analyses and specifying verification conditions.
A command-line utility and Python package for mounting and unmounting various disk image formats with support for different volume systems and filesystems.
A file search and query tool for ops and security experts.
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.