BinaryAnalysisPlatform (BAP)

BAP is a suite of utilities and libraries that enables analysis of binary programs. It supports various architectures and includes various analyses, a standard interpreter, microexecution interpreter, and a symbolic executor. It also features its own domain-specific language, Primus Lisp, for implementing analyses and specifying verification conditions.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-analysis

