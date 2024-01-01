BinaryAnalysisPlatform (BAP) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

BAP is a suite of utilities and libraries that enables analysis of binary programs. It supports various architectures and includes various analyses, a standard interpreter, microexecution interpreter, and a symbolic executor. It also features its own domain-specific language, Primus Lisp, for implementing analyses and specifying verification conditions.