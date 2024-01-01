Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples] 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This container provides 200 Windows events samples related to specific attack and post-exploitation techniques, useful for testing detection scripts, training on DFIR and threat hunting, and designing detection use cases using Windows and Sysmon event logs. It includes a PowerShell script for parsing and replaying EVTX files with Winlogbeat.