Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples]

This container provides 200 Windows events samples related to specific attack and post-exploitation techniques, useful for testing detection scripts, training on DFIR and threat hunting, and designing detection use cases using Windows and Sysmon event logs. It includes a PowerShell script for parsing and replaying EVTX files with Winlogbeat.

windowsevent-logsysmonpowershellthreat-huntingdfir

