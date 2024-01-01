Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples]

Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community.
This container provides 200 Windows events samples related to specific attack and post-exploitation techniques, useful for testing detection scripts, training on DFIR and threat hunting, and designing detection use cases using Windows and Sysmon event logs. It includes a PowerShell script for parsing and replaying EVTX files with Winlogbeat.
Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community.
eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.
Open source web app for storing and searching Actor related data from users and public repositories.
Provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) to combat malware with Yara and Snort rules.
A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity.
Repository of IOCs provided under the Apache 2.0 license