Cuckoo Mod

ALTERNATIVES

Shellcode2PE 0 ( 0 ) A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file. Malware Analysis Free file-patchingbinary-conversionshellcode

Pwndbg 0 ( 0 ) Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers. Malware Analysis Free reverse-engineeringhexdumpbinary-analysisdebugginggdbexploit-development