Cuckoo Mod

A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.
This fork of Cuckoo Sandbox offers fully-normalized file and registry names, 64-bit analysis, WoW64 filesystem redirection handling, over 150 new signature modules, anti-evasion techniques, improved behavioral analysis, and more.
Interactive incremental disassembler with data/control flow analysis capabilities.
A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.
Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.
A tool for processing compiled YARA rules in IDA.
Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes.