Access the Largest Cybersecurity Market Database via API
The largest structured cybersecurity market database. Access 200+ data points on 14,000+ security products and vendors — from product features and NIST mappings to company financials, executive teams, and workforce analytics.
200+ Data Points Per Product and Company
The most comprehensive structured cybersecurity market database available via API. Every product and company profiled with deep technical, business, and market intelligence.
Product Intelligence
Deep profiles for 14,000+ cybersecurity products
- Product name, description & summary
- Pricing model & deployment type
- Core features & integrations list
- NIST CSF 2.0 mapping (6 functions, 23 categories)
- Category & subcategory taxonomy with tags
- Company size fit (Startup to Enterprise)
- Community ratings across 4 dimensions
- GitHub stars & activity for open-source tools
Company & Vendor Intelligence
100+ enriched data fields per vendor profile
- Company overview, founding year & legal structure
- HQ location & global presence
- Employee headcount with monthly/quarterly/yearly trends
- Workforce by department (20), seniority (12), country & region
- Funding history with round details & lead investors
- Revenue data & stock ticker for public companies
- C-suite executive roster with arrivals & departures
- Acquisition history with deal amounts
- Technology stack
- Website traffic & engagement metrics
- Social media profiles & follower trends
- Employee satisfaction scores (9 dimensions)
- Career path intelligence
- Competitive landscape
Market Structure & Taxonomy
Navigate the cybersecurity landscape with structured classification
- 19 primary security categories
- Multi-level hierarchy with subcategories
- NIST CSF 2.0 compliance mapping
- Tag-based cross-cutting classification
- Company-to-product relationships
- Competitive & alternative product mapping
Explore the Data
Product and company market intelligence, not vulnerability feeds. See the depth of data in every API response.
{
"name": "CrowdStrike Endpoint Security",
"slug": "crowdstrike-endpoint-security",
"url": "https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/platform/endpoint-security/",
"summary": "AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform",
"description": "CrowdStrike Falcon Endpoint Security is a cloud-native platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection, detection, and response capabilities. The platform combines AI-powered detection with adversary intelligence to identify and stop modern attacks including ransomware, lateral movement, and stealthy intrusions. It features a single lightweight sensor that deploys across all major operating systems...",
"logo": "https://kcjlih8bwjd7vpzd.public.blob.vercel-storage.com/crowdstrike-endpoint-security-f7x7nFS8ZLVJf3ai9eqo5Q4lcfSfJb.webp",
"category": "Endpoint Security",
"subcategory": "Endpoint Detection and Response",
"tags": [
"Endpoint Detection And Response",
"Endpoint Protection",
"AI Powered Security",
"Threat Detection",
"EDR",
"Ransomware Prevention",
"Threat Intelligence",
"Automation",
"MITRE Attack",
"Incident Response"
],
"pricingModel": "Commercial",
"deploymentType": "Cloud",
"companySizeFit": [
"SMB",
"Mid-Market",
"Enterprise"
],
"coreFeatures": [
"AI-powered endpoint protection with 100% protection scores in MITRE ATT&CK 2025 evaluations",
"Single lightweight sensor deployment across all major operating systems",
"Charlotte AI for automated detection triage, investigation, and response",
"CrowdStrike Signal self-learning AI for detecting unknown threats and early-stage activity",
"Advanced EDR with adversary-driven detections and context-rich alerts",
"Cross-domain attack visibility through unified Falcon platform integration",
"10GB/day third-party data ingest via Falcon Next-Gen SIEM",
"Indicators of attack (IOA) methodology for identifying malware-free attacks",
"Real-time threat intelligence from CrowdStrike adversary tracking",
"Automated response capabilities with agentic AI reducing MTTR"
],
"integrations": [
"CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM",
"Third-party data sources (10GB/day ingest)"
],
"nistCsfFunctions": [
"Platform Security",
"Continuous Monitoring",
"Adverse Event Analysis",
"Incident Analysis",
"Incident Mitigation"
],
"company": {
"name": "CrowdStrike",
"slug": "crowdstrike"
}
}
Real data from our database. The API returns structured cybersecurity product and company intelligence.
How Credits Work
Pay per data record. Different operations cost different amounts of credits. You are only charged for successful responses.
Filter
0.5 credits
Filter tools by category, subcategory, NIST CSF, deployment type, pricing model, and more
Product Lookup
1 credit
Full product detail: features, reviews, ratings, NIST mapping, integrations, and more
Company Lookup
2 credits
Full company profile with funding, employees, headquarters, plus summary of all linked products
Pricing
Start free, scale as you grow. Annual billing saves 20%.
Free
Test the API and explore the data
25 credits / month
Basic
For individual researchers and small projects
200 credits / month
Growth
For teams and growing integrations
1,000 credits / month
Pro
For large-scale data needs
5,000 credits / month
Business email required for API access. View API documentation
Extra Credits
Run out of credits mid-month? Add more anytime.
$60 for 200 credits ($0.30/credit)
Custom Plan
Need higher volume or custom data requirements? Let's talk.Contact Us
What You Can Build With This Data
Market Intelligence Dashboards
Track cybersecurity market trends with real data. Monitor vendor funding rounds, employee growth patterns, acquisition activity, and technology adoption across 19 security categories.
Vendor Comparison Platforms
Build side-by-side product comparisons with structured data. Compare features, pricing, deployment types, NIST coverage, community ratings, and company size fit across thousands of products.
Security Stack Optimization
Help organizations eliminate tool sprawl and find optimal replacements. Map existing security stacks against the full market to identify overlap, gaps, and consolidation opportunities.
Competitive Intelligence
Track competitors with headcount trends, funding activity, executive changes, and product portfolio analysis. Monitor how vendors grow, pivot, and acquire over time.
Compliance & Framework Mapping
Map security tools to NIST CSF 2.0 functions and categories. Build compliance dashboards showing which products address Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover.
Research & Industry Reports
Generate market maps, landscape analyses, and industry reports. Access employee sentiment, salary benchmarks, career path intelligence, and technology adoption data.