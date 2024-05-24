{ "name": "CrowdStrike Endpoint Security", "slug": "crowdstrike-endpoint-security", "url": "https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/platform/endpoint-security/", "summary": "AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform", "description": "CrowdStrike Falcon Endpoint Security is a cloud-native platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection, detection, and response capabilities. The platform combines AI-powered detection with adversary intelligence to identify and stop modern attacks including ransomware, lateral movement, and stealthy intrusions. It features a single lightweight sensor that deploys across all major operating systems...", "logo": "https://kcjlih8bwjd7vpzd.public.blob.vercel-storage.com/crowdstrike-endpoint-security-f7x7nFS8ZLVJf3ai9eqo5Q4lcfSfJb.webp", "category": "Endpoint Security", "subcategory": "Endpoint Detection and Response", "tags": [ "Endpoint Detection And Response", "Endpoint Protection", "AI Powered Security", "Threat Detection", "EDR", "Ransomware Prevention", "Threat Intelligence", "Automation", "MITRE Attack", "Incident Response" ], "pricingModel": "Commercial", "deploymentType": "Cloud", "companySizeFit": [ "SMB", "Mid-Market", "Enterprise" ], "coreFeatures": [ "AI-powered endpoint protection with 100% protection scores in MITRE ATT&CK 2025 evaluations", "Single lightweight sensor deployment across all major operating systems", "Charlotte AI for automated detection triage, investigation, and response", "CrowdStrike Signal self-learning AI for detecting unknown threats and early-stage activity", "Advanced EDR with adversary-driven detections and context-rich alerts", "Cross-domain attack visibility through unified Falcon platform integration", "10GB/day third-party data ingest via Falcon Next-Gen SIEM", "Indicators of attack (IOA) methodology for identifying malware-free attacks", "Real-time threat intelligence from CrowdStrike adversary tracking", "Automated response capabilities with agentic AI reducing MTTR" ], "integrations": [ "CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM", "Third-party data sources (10GB/day ingest)" ], "nistCsfFunctions": [ "Platform Security", "Continuous Monitoring", "Adverse Event Analysis", "Incident Analysis", "Incident Mitigation" ], "company": { "name": "CrowdStrike", "slug": "crowdstrike" } }