Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform built by reverse engineers, for reverse engineers. Developed with a focus on delivering a high-quality API for automation and a clean and usable GUI, Binary Ninja is in active use by malware analysts, vulnerability researchers, and software developers worldwide. Decompile software built for many common architectures on Windows, macOS, and Linux for a single price, or try out one of our limited (but free!) versions. Decompile Disassemble and decompile code to C or BNIL for any supported architecture—including your own. Analyze Visualize control flow and navigate through cross-references interactively. Automate Automate analysis with C++, Python, and Rust APIs from inside or outside the UI. Debug Debug programs locally or remotely on any supported architecture.