A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell.
Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform built by reverse engineers, for reverse engineers. Developed with a focus on delivering a high-quality API for automation and a clean and usable GUI, Binary Ninja is in active use by malware analysts, vulnerability researchers, and software developers worldwide. Decompile software built for many common architectures on Windows, macOS, and Linux for a single price, or try out one of our limited (but free!) versions. Decompile Disassemble and decompile code to C or BNIL for any supported architecture—including your own. Analyze Visualize control flow and navigate through cross-references interactively. Automate Automate analysis with C++, Python, and Rust APIs from inside or outside the UI. Debug Debug programs locally or remotely on any supported architecture.
A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.
DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications
BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security.
Java code implementing the AutoYara algorithm for automatic Yara rule generation from input samples.
A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.