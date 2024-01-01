Linux Expl0rer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints written in Python & Flask. Capabilities: - View full process list - Inspect process memory map & fetch memory strings easily - Dump process memory in one click - Automatically search hash in public services (VirusTotal, Intezer, Analyze AlienVault OTX, MalShare) - Users list find - Search for suspicious files by name/regex - netstat - Whois - Logs: syslog, auth.log (user authentication log), ufw.log (firewall log), bash history - Anti-rootkit chkrootkit - YARA: Scan a file or directory using YARA signatures by @Neo23x0, Scan a running process memory address space, Upload your own YARA signature Requirements: Python 3.6 Installation: - wget https://github.com/intezer/linux-explorer/archive/master.zip -O master.zip - unzip master.zip - cd linux-explorer-master - ./deploy.sh Usage: Start your browser firefox http://127.0.0.1:8080 Configure API keys (optional): - nano config.py - Edit following lines: INTEZER_APIKEY = '<key>', VT_APIKEY = '<key>', OTX_APIKEY = '<key>', MALSHARE_APIKEY = '<key>' Notes: We recommend using NGINX reverse proxy with basic http auth & ssl for secure remote access. Tested with Ubuntu 16.04 Misc: "How to"