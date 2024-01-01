yara-rules

ALTERNATIVES

SeaSponge 0 ( 0 ) SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience. Threat Management Free security-reportingthreat-modeling

Mirai Tracker 0 ( 0 ) A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns. Threat Management Free cybersecuritymalware-detectionnetwork-securityscapy

yarAnalyzer 0 ( 0 ) yarAnalyzer creates statistics on a yara rule set and files in a sample directory, generating tables and CSV files, including an inventory feature. Threat Management Free inventoryfile-analysisyarastatistics

Sigma 0 ( 0 ) Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats. Threat Management Free security-analysissecurity-toolssiemthreat-huntingthreat-detection