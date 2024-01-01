A database of Tor exit nodes with their corresponding IP addresses and timestamps.
The yara-rules repository is a collection of YARA rules, which are used for identifying and classifying malware based on textual or binary patterns. These rules help in enhancing threat detection capabilities.
SeaSponge is an accessible web-based threat modeling tool with a focus on accessibility, aesthetics, and intuitive user experience.
A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.
yarAnalyzer creates statistics on a yara rule set and files in a sample directory, generating tables and CSV files, including an inventory feature.
Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats.
Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses.