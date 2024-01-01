High-performance remote packet capture and collection tool used for forensic analysis in cloud workloads.
panic_bcast is a network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP. It’s intended to act a panic button in a sensitive network making it harder to perform cold boot attacks. A serious freedom fighter will run something like this on all nodes in the computerized network. panic_bcast was written with the intention to support any form of UNIX that can run Python. It has been successfully tested on FreeBSD and Linux. To trigger the panic signal over HTTP simply request http://...:8080/panic from a machine that is running panic_bcast. Which ever will do. How it works An activist has uninvited guests at the door The activist sends the panic signal, a UDP broadcast, with panic_bcast Other machines in the network pick up the panic signal Once panic_bcast has picked the panic signal it kills truecrypt and powers off the machine. Authentication If you want you can append the panic signal with a required key. Just execute the script with the -k option. When using the key it is appended to the string "panic"; if your key happens to be "_banana" then the panic signal will respectively be "panic_banana". The panic signal is then sent over the network.
An open-source security tool for testing data center resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection.
Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing.
Independent software vendor specializing in network security tools and network forensics.
Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.
A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts.