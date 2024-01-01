Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers.
The yara_repo is a repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel, providing a collection of rules for malware identification and classification.
A modular tool for collecting intelligence sources for files and outputting in CSV format.
A simple, self-contained modular host-based IOC scanner for incident responders.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
A repository of cybersecurity datasets and tools curated by @sooshie.
SecurityTrails API provides access to a vast repository of historical DNS lookups, WHOIS records, hostnames, and domains for cyber forensics and investigations.