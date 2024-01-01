ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser

Orochi is a collaborative forensic memory dump analysis framework.
ALEAPP is a tool for parsing Android logs events and protobuf data, requiring Python 3.9 or above with specified dependencies listed in requirements.txt. It can be compiled to an executable for systems without Python installed and offers both CLI and GUI usage options.
A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.
A script to assist in creating templates for VirtualBox to enhance VM detection evasion.
A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques.
Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.
MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images.