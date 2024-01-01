ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ALEAPP is a tool for parsing Android logs events and protobuf data, requiring Python 3.9 or above with specified dependencies listed in requirements.txt. It can be compiled to an executable for systems without Python installed and offers both CLI and GUI usage options.