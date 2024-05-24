eSentire Digital Forensics and Incident Response Description

eSentire Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) is a service that provides incident response capabilities for organizations experiencing security incidents. The service offers unlimited incident response with a threat suppression guarantee, available at any time and location. The service is part of eSentire's broader security operations offerings, which include their Atlas Security Operations Platform with AI-driven threat detection, a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), and the Threat Response Unit (TRU) for threat intelligence and research. The DFIR service operates alongside eSentire's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities, providing organizations with access to incident response expertise when security events occur. The service is designed to handle digital forensic investigations and coordinate response activities during security incidents. eSentire positions this service as part of their comprehensive security operations approach, which combines automated threat detection with human-led investigations. The company serves over 2000 organizations across 80+ countries and has been operating since 2001. The DFIR service integrates with eSentire's other security services including their SOC-as-a-Service, threat hunting capabilities, and cyber resilience team to provide coordinated incident response and remediation support.