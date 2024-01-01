A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.
Library and tools to access the Apple File System (APFS)
A cross-platform registry hive editor for forensic analysis with advanced features like hex viewer and reporting engine.
Remote Acquisition Tool
A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options.
Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach.
iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.