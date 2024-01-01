imobax Logo

The iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor extracts backups and stuff. Binary releases for macOS can be found [here](link). On macOS, iTunes places backups in ~/Library/Application Support/MobileSync/Backup. Building instructions are available. Usage: ./imobax [-f] [-i] [-l] source-dir [target-dir]. Options: -f Force overwriting of existing files, -i Ignore missing files in backup, -l List contents only, write nothing. Licensed under MPL2 with Exhibit B.

