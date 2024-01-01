Define and validate YARA rule metadata with CCCS YARA Specification.
OllyDbg v1.10 is a 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows. It is capable of analyzing binary code and allows users to interact with the code while it is running.
Define and validate YARA rule metadata with CCCS YARA Specification.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
Management portal for LoKi scanner with centralized database for scanning activities.
A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.
A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.
Detect capabilities in executable files and identify potential behaviors.