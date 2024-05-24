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Tanium Threat Response

by Tanium

Real-time endpoint threat investigation and incident response platform

Endpoint Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Anomaly Detection
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Tanium Threat Response Description

Tanium Threat Response is an endpoint-focused incident response platform that enables security teams to investigate and remediate threats across digital infrastructure. The product provides real-time endpoint monitoring for suspicious activity on both online and offline endpoints. The platform includes Tanium Signals for real-time alerting when anomalies occur, with support for custom signal creation for tailored detection. Security teams can conduct remote forensic investigations on suspicious machines and perform enterprise-wide searches across all endpoints. Response capabilities include network quarantine, process termination, file capture, user alerting, and connection closure. The platform supports deployment of patches and execution of custom scripts as remediation actions. Investigations can be conducted remotely without requiring physical access to affected systems. The product integrates with the broader Tanium platform to provide visibility across endpoints and enable coordinated response actions. It addresses collaboration challenges between security and IT teams through a unified view of the environment. Tanium Threat Response tracks metrics including mean time to investigate threats and mean time to remediate threats, providing organizations with measurable insights into their incident response performance.

Tanium Threat Response FAQ

Common questions about Tanium Threat Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tanium Threat Response is Real-time endpoint threat investigation and incident response platform developed by Tanium. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection.

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