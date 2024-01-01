Viper Framework

ICSREF is a modular framework for automated reverse engineering of industrial control systems binaries
Viper is a binary analysis and management framework that allows users to easily organize their collection of malware and exploit samples, as well as scripts, to facilitate daily research. It is an open, BSD-licensed project that heavily relies on community contributions.
A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.
Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.
A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications
A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.
Automate the exploitation of XXE vulnerabilities