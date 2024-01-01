IE10Analyzer Logo

IE10Analyzer

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

This tool can parse normal records and recover deleted records in WebCacheV01.dat. WebCacheV01.dat is used in Internet Explorer 10 or 11 and Edge Browser. Advantages: - Can recover deleted records - Can view contents about InPrivate Browsing - Can extract and analyze WebCacheV01.dat from live system - Can parse any file regardless of its status - Shows more information than other tools (Download file information, HTTP Response Header, Web Page Title) - Can convert from ESE database to CSV or sqlite - Can apply to UTC time.

Digital Forensics
Free
file-analysisdata-recoverybrowser-security

ALTERNATIVES