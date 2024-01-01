IE10Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool can parse normal records and recover deleted records in WebCacheV01.dat. WebCacheV01.dat is used in Internet Explorer 10 or 11 and Edge Browser. Advantages: - Can recover deleted records - Can view contents about InPrivate Browsing - Can extract and analyze WebCacheV01.dat from live system - Can parse any file regardless of its status - Shows more information than other tools (Download file information, HTTP Response Header, Web Page Title) - Can convert from ESE database to CSV or sqlite - Can apply to UTC time.