IE10Analyzer

dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.
This tool can parse normal records and recover deleted records in WebCacheV01.dat. WebCacheV01.dat is used in Internet Explorer 10 or 11 and Edge Browser. Advantages: - Can recover deleted records - Can view contents about InPrivate Browsing - Can extract and analyze WebCacheV01.dat from live system - Can parse any file regardless of its status - Shows more information than other tools (Download file information, HTTP Response Header, Web Page Title) - Can convert from ESE database to CSV or sqlite - Can apply to UTC time.
Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context.
Exterro is a data risk management platform that optimizes e-discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations.
Open source digital forensics tools for analyzing disk images and recovering files.
Powerful tool for searching and hunting through Windows forensic artefacts with support for Sigma detection rules and custom Chainsaw detection rules.
A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.