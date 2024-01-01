GUI-based memory forensic capture tool for cyber forensics and cyber crime investigation.
X-Ways Forensics is an advanced computer forensics software made in Germany, offering an efficient work environment for examiners with features like finding deleted files, running faster than competitors, and being cost-effective.
A simple Golang application for storing NIST National Software Reference Library Reference Data Set (NSRL RDS) with md5 and sha1 hash lookup searches.
A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.
Tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file
Exterro is a data risk management platform that optimizes e-discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations.
Toolkit for performing acquisitions on iOS devices with logical and filesystem acquisition support.