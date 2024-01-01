An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory.
python-evtx is a pure Python parser for recent Windows Event Log files (those with the file extension ".evtx"). The module provides programmatic access to the File and Chunk headers, record templates, and event entries. For example, you can use python-evtx to review the event logs of Windows 7 systems from a Mac or Linux workstation. The structure definitions and parsing strategies were heavily inspired by the work of Andreas Schuster and his Perl implementation "Parse-Evtx".
A toolset for collecting and processing netflow/ipfix and sflow data from netflow/sflow compatible devices.
HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.
A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.
Graylog offers advanced log management and SIEM capabilities to enhance security and compliance across various industries.
A collection of detections for Panther SIEM with detailed setup instructions.