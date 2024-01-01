Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats.
Meerkat is a collection of PowerShell modules designed for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints without requiring a pre-deployed agent. Use cases include incident response triage, threat hunting, baseline monitoring, snapshot comparisons, and more. The tool provides a wide range of artifacts such as host information, network adapters, processes, services, files, audit policies, Windows firewall rules, DLLs, local users, ADS, disks, ports, strings, local groups, recycle bin, hotfixes, ARP, handles, scheduled tasks, hosts file, TPM, DNS, environment variables, autoruns, certificates, software, network routes, sessions, Bitlocker, registry, hardware, shares, domain information, defender event logs, drivers, USB history, metadata events related to login failures, user/group management, and more. It also offers ingestion into SIEMs, quick start guides, usage analysis, and troubleshooting tips.
Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.
Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation.
A network forensics tool for visualizing packet captures as network diagrams with detailed analysis.
Dump iOS Frequent Locations from StateModel#.archive files.
A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.