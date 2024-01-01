Meerkat 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Meerkat is a collection of PowerShell modules designed for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints without requiring a pre-deployed agent. Use cases include incident response triage, threat hunting, baseline monitoring, snapshot comparisons, and more. The tool provides a wide range of artifacts such as host information, network adapters, processes, services, files, audit policies, Windows firewall rules, DLLs, local users, ADS, disks, ports, strings, local groups, recycle bin, hotfixes, ARP, handles, scheduled tasks, hosts file, TPM, DNS, environment variables, autoruns, certificates, software, network routes, sessions, Bitlocker, registry, hardware, shares, domain information, defender event logs, drivers, USB history, metadata events related to login failures, user/group management, and more. It also offers ingestion into SIEMs, quick start guides, usage analysis, and troubleshooting tips.