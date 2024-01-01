Intelligence-Driven Incident Response

Learn about 'Admin Free' Active Directory and the significance of privileged groups in AD.
ENISA Training Resources provides online training material for cybersecurity specialists, including handbooks for teachers, toolsets for students, and virtual images to support hands-on training sessions. The training material covers four main areas: Technical, Building artefact handling and analysis environment, Processing and storing artifacts, and Artefact analysis fundamentals. The resources provided aim to deliver trainings more efficiently with better and longer-lasting results, and include a good practice guide on training methodologies and a roadmap for more proactive and efficient CERT training.
Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.
Deliberately vulnerable CI/CD environment with 11 challenges to practice security.
Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.
Java MODBUS simulator with scriptable functions and dynamic resource creation.