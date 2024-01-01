Intelligence-Driven Incident Response 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ENISA Training Resources provides online training material for cybersecurity specialists, including handbooks for teachers, toolsets for students, and virtual images to support hands-on training sessions. The training material covers four main areas: Technical, Building artefact handling and analysis environment, Processing and storing artifacts, and Artefact analysis fundamentals. The resources provided aim to deliver trainings more efficiently with better and longer-lasting results, and include a good practice guide on training methodologies and a roadmap for more proactive and efficient CERT training.