A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.
Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework and toolset that allows you to quickly access and analyse forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats. Developed by Fox-IT (part of NCC Group), Dissect is a meta package that installs all other Dissect modules with the right combination of versions. It is an incident response framework built from various parsers and implementations of file formats, enabling you to work with tools like target-query and target-shell to access forensic artefacts such as Runkeys, Prefetch files, and Windows Event Logs in a singular way, regardless of the underlying container, filesystem, or Operating System structure/combination.
A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.
An anti-forensic Linux Kernel Module kill-switch for USB ports.
A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.
A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response.
Belkasoft offers cybersecurity solutions, training, and tools for businesses, law enforcement, and academia.
A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.