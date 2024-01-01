Dissect 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework and toolset that allows you to quickly access and analyse forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats. Developed by Fox-IT (part of NCC Group), Dissect is a meta package that installs all other Dissect modules with the right combination of versions. It is an incident response framework built from various parsers and implementations of file formats, enabling you to work with tools like target-query and target-shell to access forensic artefacts such as Runkeys, Prefetch files, and Windows Event Logs in a singular way, regardless of the underlying container, filesystem, or Operating System structure/combination.