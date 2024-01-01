libfvde 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

libfvde is a library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) (or FileVault2) encrypted volumes. It supports various Mac OS X versions and encryption volume types, including removable media volumes and system volumes. The library provides access to encrypted data on a storage media volume. The project is still experimental and has some unsupported Core Storage format features, such as multiple physical volumes. It also has some planned features, including Dokan support and partial encrypted volumes. libfvde is licensed under LGPLv3+ and has a wiki with documentation and building instructions.