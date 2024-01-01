Tool for parsing Android logs events and protobuf data
libfvde is a library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) (or FileVault2) encrypted volumes. It supports various Mac OS X versions and encryption volume types, including removable media volumes and system volumes. The library provides access to encrypted data on a storage media volume. The project is still experimental and has some unsupported Core Storage format features, such as multiple physical volumes. It also has some planned features, including Dokan support and partial encrypted volumes. libfvde is licensed under LGPLv3+ and has a wiki with documentation and building instructions.
Universal hexadecimal editor for computer forensics, data recovery, and IT security.
Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.
A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.
wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities.
Modern digital forensics and incident response platform with comprehensive tools.