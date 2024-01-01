dnSpy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

dnSpy is a debugger and .NET assembly editor that allows you to edit and debug assemblies without the availability of the source code. It supports debugging .NET and Unity assemblies, offers light and dark themes, and provides features like setting breakpoints, stepping into any assembly, and saving variables to disk or viewing them in the hex editor.