A sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware
dnSpy is a debugger and .NET assembly editor that allows you to edit and debug assemblies without the availability of the source code. It supports debugging .NET and Unity assemblies, offers light and dark themes, and provides features like setting breakpoints, stepping into any assembly, and saving variables to disk or viewing them in the hex editor.
A sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware
Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality
A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
Compact C framework for analyzing suspected malware documents and detecting exploits and embedded executables.
OCyara performs OCR on image files and scans them for matches to Yara rules, supporting Debian-based Linux distros.
PinCTF is a tool for using Intel's Pin Tool to instrument reverse engineering binaries and count instructions.