Mandos Brief Description
Mandos Brief is a weekly cybersecurity newsletter delivered every Sunday that provides curated security intelligence for security leaders and professionals. The newsletter is published by Nikoloz Kokhreidze and delivers content in a 10-minute read format. The newsletter covers six main content areas: - Critical industry news including major security incidents, vulnerabilities, and emerging threats - Leadership insights from real-world security programs, industry reports, and CISO experiences - Career development intelligence covering job market trends, emerging roles, and skills requirements - AI security updates tracking AI's impact on security, threat detection, and defense strategies - Market intelligence on security vendors, funding rounds, and emerging technologies - Security tools discovery and evaluation for security programs Recent editions have covered topics such as Google Drive backdoors, AI penetration testing capabilities, supply chain breaches, Microsoft Defender bypasses, autonomous AI hacking, WhatsApp encryption bypasses, ServiceNow AI agent exploits, DDoS attacks, insider threat losses, ChatGPT vulnerabilities, OWASP Top 10 updates, Windows WSUS RCE exploits, AWS outages, and nation-state attacks. The newsletter is used by security teams at organizations including Apple, Mastercard, Elastic, Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and SentinelOne, with over 1,200 subscribers.
Mandos Brief FAQ
