ResourcesExtract is a small utility that scans dll/ocx/exe files and extract all resources (bitmaps, icons, cursors, AVI movies, HTML files, and more...) stored in them into the folder that you specify. You can use ResourcesExtract in user interface mode, or alternatively, you can run ResourcesExtract in command-line mode without displaying any user interface. This utility works on any version of Windows, from Windows 98 to Windows 8. For using this utility under Windows 98/ME, you must download the non-Unicode version.