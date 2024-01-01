A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.
ResourcesExtract is a small utility that scans dll/ocx/exe files and extract all resources (bitmaps, icons, cursors, AVI movies, HTML files, and more...) stored in them into the folder that you specify. You can use ResourcesExtract in user interface mode, or alternatively, you can run ResourcesExtract in command-line mode without displaying any user interface. This utility works on any version of Windows, from Windows 98 to Windows 8. For using this utility under Windows 98/ME, you must download the non-Unicode version.
A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.
Kubernetes security platform with industry standard open source utilities for securing Kubernetes clusters and apps.
CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework with extensive features for creating and managing CTF competitions.
This tutorial describes how to set up two-factor authentication for an SSH server by integrating Google Authenticator with OpenSSH.
Framework for creating jeopardy CTF challenges with configurable structure and efficient integration.