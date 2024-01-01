Bitscout Logo

Bitscout is a customizable live OS constructor tool written entirely in Bash, designed to assist in remote system triage, malware threat hunting, digital forensics, and incident response. It can be customized to include various tools and is focused on protecting disk drives from modifications.

