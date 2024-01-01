A powerful reverse engineering framework
Bitscout is a customizable live OS constructor tool written entirely in Bash, designed to assist in remote system triage, malware threat hunting, digital forensics, and incident response. It can be customized to include various tools and is focused on protecting disk drives from modifications.
A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems.
Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.
Tool for analyzing Windows Recycle Bin INFO2 file
Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.
Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.