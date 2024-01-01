PANORAMA 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Panorama is a tool designed to generate comprehensive reports about Windows systems, supporting Windows XP SP2 and up. It provides a quick initial overview of incidents, basic reports, and does not require admin permissions. The tool can produce professional reports on Windows computers locally or across the network, including a 'Files Finder' feature to map media files. The report structure includes system details (users, passwords, admin info, startup commands, task scheduler, installed software, recently used files, active processes), security information (McAfee details, firewall status, Microsoft hotfixes), networking details (network cards, IP addresses, MAC addresses, net view, netstat, ARP table, hosts file), and USB information (USB details).