A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.
Panorama is a tool designed to generate comprehensive reports about Windows systems, supporting Windows XP SP2 and up. It provides a quick initial overview of incidents, basic reports, and does not require admin permissions. The tool can produce professional reports on Windows computers locally or across the network, including a 'Files Finder' feature to map media files. The report structure includes system details (users, passwords, admin info, startup commands, task scheduler, installed software, recently used files, active processes), security information (McAfee details, firewall status, Microsoft hotfixes), networking details (network cards, IP addresses, MAC addresses, net view, netstat, ARP table, hosts file), and USB information (USB details).
Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures.
A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics.
A DFVFS backed viewer project with a WxPython GUI, aiming to enhance file extraction and viewing capabilities.
IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities.
A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.