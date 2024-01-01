YarG for Yara

Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.
Yet another rule generator for Yara IDAPython plugin for generating whole Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code. Operation called 'parameterization' applies to selected code/function. This operation finds alternatives for any possible operands and creates a pattern based on that information. Tested on IDA 7.5+. Installation: Copy the plugin to your IDA_HOME/plugins folder and install dependencies using 'pip install capstone tabulate plyara'. According to the Intel manual, an instruction has the following structure: Instruction prefix, Opcode, Mod R/M, SIB, Displacement, Immediate value. The plugin parameterizes the REX prefix as '4?' and creates candidates for Mod R/M positions based on fixed Mod, Reg, and R/M settings. It generates 4 types of patterns: Mod | ??? | ???, Mod | REG | ???, Mod | REG | R/M, Mod | ??? | R/M.
A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.
A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.
A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks
A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.
Technique used to forward one URL to another.