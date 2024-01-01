MFT_Browser 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Recreates the File/Directory tree structure from an (extracted) $MFT file. Supports both 1024 & 4096 byte long records. Able to carve FILE records & recreate a Directory tree from a Raw Image (v.60+). Able to extract the $MFT & recreate the Directory tree from a mounted NTFS volume (Volume must have a drive letter) (v.60+). Latest Version: [Dependencies] .NET Framework 4.8, Powershell Version: 5.1. 'Node Properties' right-click option or Double-clicking on any file/directory entry gets the full MFT details for that record. Clicking on any detail of the record shows the source of the detail in the Hex view grid. All timestamps are in UTC. Standalone GUI Calc for Dataruns: => MFT_dataruns. Note: Recreating the directory tree from large MFT files might take a lot of time (possibly hour(s)), as it needs to map each child record to its parent node, and as the structure grows, the time needed grows exponentially. $MFT Structures (pdf), Using MFTbrowser (pdf), How to view a single record from a large MFT file (pdf), Reparse point examples (pdf), Small test $MFT files to play with can be found on the provided links.