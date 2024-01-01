Spyre 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Spyre is a simple host-based IOC scanner built around the YARA pattern matching engine and other scan modules. The main goal of this project is easy operationalization of YARA rules and other indicators of compromise. Users need to bring their own rule sets. Spyre is intended to be used as an investigation tool by incident responders, not as an endpoint protection service. Getting Started: Using Spyre is easy - add YARA signatures. In its default configuration, Spyre will read YARA rules for file and process scanning from filescan.yar and procscan.yar, respectively. Various options exist for providing rules files to Spyre.