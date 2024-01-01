CyBot is a free and open source threat intelligence chat bot with a community-driven plugin framework.
Spyre is a simple host-based IOC scanner built around the YARA pattern matching engine and other scan modules. The main goal of this project is easy operationalization of YARA rules and other indicators of compromise. Users need to bring their own rule sets. Spyre is intended to be used as an investigation tool by incident responders, not as an endpoint protection service. Getting Started: Using Spyre is easy - add YARA signatures. In its default configuration, Spyre will read YARA rules for file and process scanning from filescan.yar and procscan.yar, respectively. Various options exist for providing rules files to Spyre.
Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.
A modular tool for collecting intelligence sources for files and outputting in CSV format.
A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools with STIX-2 support and plugin-based architecture.
A tool for extracting IOCs from various input sources and converting them into JSON format.
A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs