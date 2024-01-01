A wireless network detector, sniffer, and intrusion detection system
sslhaf is a Passive SSL client fingerprinting tool that utilizes handshake analysis to identify clients. The instructions for using sslhaf are included in the source code file mod_sslhaf.c.
A simple text viewer for Prompt(1) sessions
Open source framework for network traffic analysis with advanced features.
A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers.
A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems
NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility.