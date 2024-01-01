A fast and minimal JS endpoint extractor
jsunpack-n emulates browser functionality when visiting a URL to detect exploits targeting browser and browser plug-in vulnerabilities. It accepts various inputs like PDF files, Packet Captures, HTML, JavaScript, and SWF files. Users can utilize the online version at http://jsunpack.jeek.org/ to upload files or enter script contents and URLs for decoding. To run jsunpack-n locally, use the command './jsunpackn.py -u URL' to fetch and decode a URL, or './jsunpackn.py samples/sample-pdf.file' to decode a local file. Additional decoded URLs or paths can be fetched using the '-a' option. In case of no output, use '-v' or '-V' for more information.
