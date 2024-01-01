mac_apt 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

mac_apt is a DFIR (Digital Forensics and Incident Response) tool designed to process Mac computer full disk images or live machines, extracting data and metadata crucial for forensic investigations. It is a Python-based framework with plugins for processing various artifacts like Safari internet history, network interfaces, and recently accessed files. Additionally, mac_apt now includes ios_apt for handling iOS images. It is cross-platform, supports multiple image formats, provides outputs in XLSX, CSV, TSV, and SQLite, and can handle compressed files. The tool also features native HFS and APFS parsing, reads Spotlight database and Unified Logging files, and supports macOS Big Sur sealed volumes.