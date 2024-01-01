Aurora Incident Response 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Incident Response Documentation made easy. Developed by Incident Responders for Incident Responders. Aurora brings 'Spreadsheet of Doom' used in the SANS FOR508 class to the next level. It's intended to be used in small and big incident response investigations to track findings, tasks, making reporting easy and generally stay on top of the game. The current version has been battle tested multiple times now.