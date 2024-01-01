Aurora Incident Response

A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.
Incident Response Documentation made easy. Developed by Incident Responders for Incident Responders. Aurora brings 'Spreadsheet of Doom' used in the SANS FOR508 class to the next level. It's intended to be used in small and big incident response investigations to track findings, tasks, making reporting easy and generally stay on top of the game. The current version has been battle tested multiple times now.
A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.
A collection of Cyber Incident Response Playbook Battle Cards (PBC) for combating cyber threats and attacks, following a prescriptive approach inspired by CERT Societe Generale's IRM.
A custom activity repository for Ayehu NG automation platform, allowing users to create and modify activities to fit their specific needs.
A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.
Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.