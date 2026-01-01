Nuix Rampiva
eDiscovery workflow automation platform for legal hold to review processes
Nuix Rampiva Description
Nuix Rampiva is an eDiscovery workflow automation platform designed to streamline data processing, investigations, and data governance operations. The platform automates workflows that utilize Nuix's processing capabilities, enabling teams to standardize expert workflows and maintain 24-hour processing queues. The platform provides end-to-end functionality from legal hold to review, including legal hold notifications and surveys that allow custodians to prioritize files and folders for collection. It integrates with Microsoft 365's Purview API for automated hold-in-place, search, and collection operations. The system includes a custom-built connector for Aconex that enables digital collection at speeds up to 30 GB per hour while preserving metadata and communication flow. Nuix Rampiva offers "Just In Time" deployment of forensic agents for metadata scans, in-place search, and forensic collections. The platform includes review automation capabilities that allow teams to build workspaces, update templates, add data, run native operations, and track performance. It provides comprehensive real-time dashboards that track evidence, activity, and output while delivering administrative control. The platform addresses challenges related to growing data volumes, regulatory pressures, and resource constraints by standardizing workflows and improving access and resource controls. It enables teams to deliver more projects while reducing time spent on task execution, license management, and output customization.
Nuix Rampiva FAQ
Nuix Rampiva is eDiscovery workflow automation platform for legal hold to review processes developed by Nuix. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Digital Forensics.
