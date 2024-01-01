pngcheck 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

pngcheck verifies the integrity of PNG, JNG, and MNG files by checking the internal 32-bit CRCs and decompressing the image data. It can dump chunk-level information in human-readable form, print basic image statistics, list color and transparency info, and extract embedded text annotations. This command-line program has batch capabilities.