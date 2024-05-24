CYGNVS AI Description

CYGNVS AI is an incident response platform designed to support organizations through the incident management lifecycle. The platform provides capabilities for preparing incident response procedures, practicing response scenarios, responding to security incidents, and generating reports on incident activities. The product focuses on enabling organizations to manage cybersecurity incidents through structured workflows. Based on the available information, CYGNVS AI appears to be in development or undergoing updates, as indicated by the "Check Back for Exciting News" messaging on the product page. The platform is positioned to help security teams coordinate their incident response activities across multiple phases of the incident lifecycle. Organizations can use the system to establish response protocols, conduct practice exercises, execute response actions during active incidents, and document their incident handling processes through reporting functionality.