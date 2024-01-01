PacketStreamer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PacketStreamer is a high-performance remote packet capture and collection tool used by Deepfence's ThreatStryker security observability platform. It captures network traffic on demand from cloud workloads for forensic analysis, with primary design goals of staying light, capturing and streaming without additional processing. PacketStreamer sensors are deployed on target servers to capture and stream traffic to a central receiver, where packets are written in pcap format. The tool is portable and works across virtual machines, Kubernetes, and AWS Fargate, with the ability to compress and encrypt traffic streams using TLS.