AMExtractor is a tool that can dump out the physical content of an Android device without the need for kernel source code, using /dev/kmem to run code in kernel space. It has been tested on various devices like Galaxy Nexus, Nexus 4, Nexus 5, and Samsung Galaxy S4, providing an alternative to LKM based tools like LiME.