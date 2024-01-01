A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files.
AMExtractor is a tool that can dump out the physical content of an Android device without the need for kernel source code, using /dev/kmem to run code in kernel space. It has been tested on various devices like Galaxy Nexus, Nexus 4, Nexus 5, and Samsung Galaxy S4, providing an alternative to LKM based tools like LiME.
A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response.
Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool.
A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM.
Python forensic tool for extracting and analyzing information from Firefox, Iceweasel, and Seamonkey browsers.
Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector