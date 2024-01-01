dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.
MasterParser stands as a robust Digital Forensics and Incident Response tool meticulously crafted for the analysis of Linux logs within the var/log directory. Specifically designed to expedite the investigative process for security incidents on Linux systems, MasterParser adeptly scans supported logs, such as auth.log for example, extract critical details including SSH logins, user creations, event names, IP addresses and much more. The tool's generated summary presents this information in a clear and concise format, enhancing efficiency and accessibility for Incident Responders. Beyond its immediate utility for DFIR teams, MasterParser proves invaluable to the broader InfoSec and IT community, contributing significantly to the swift and comprehensive assessment of security events on Linux platforms
Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector
A comprehensive guide to incident response and computer forensics, covering the entire lifecycle of incident response and remediation.
Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups.
A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations.
Python script to parse macOS MRU plist files into human-friendly format