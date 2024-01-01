Charles Web Debugging Proxy

A tool for extracting files from network traffic based on file signatures with support for various file formats and scalable search algorithm.
Charles is an HTTP proxy, HTTP monitor, and reverse proxy that allows developers to view all HTTP and SSL/HTTPS traffic between their machine and the Internet, including requests, responses, and HTTP headers.
A tool for extracting files from network traffic based on file signatures with support for various file formats and scalable search algorithm.
A fast and flexible HTTP enumerator for content discovery and credential bruteforcing
A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling
Set up your own IPsec VPN server in just a few minutes with IPsec/L2TP, Cisco IPsec, and IKEv2.
Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool emphasizing performance, simplicity, and security.
A DNS rebinding toolkit